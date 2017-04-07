Mohanlal wins special jury award at 64th National Film Award: I didn’t expect it

Mohanlal wins special jury award at 64th National Awards Mohanlal wins special jury award at 64th National Awards

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and fans were in for a surprise on Friday as the winners of the 64th National Film Awards were announced. The actor has won the special jury award for his performances in Janatha Garage, Pulimurugan and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol. “I didn’t expect to win any awards. But, I’m really happy that our (Malayalam) films getting recognised at the national level,” Mohanlal told the media in Kochi, where he has been shooting for director B Unnikrishnan’s upcoming film, Villain.

He also said that he was more than happy for action choreographer Peter Hain, who bagged the award for the best stunt choreography for his work in Pulimurugan. The award for fight choreographers was introduced this year.

Last year’s Pulimurugan became one of the biggest hits in the career of Mohanlal and it was also the first ever film in Malayalam to collect Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. “It is the biggest recognition for the film (Pulimurugan). Many people had worked really hard for that film,” he added.

The year 2016 saw Mohanlal’s popularity grow manifold across south India. He managed to impress the Telugu film audience with his performance in Godfather-esque role in Janatha Garage, and dominated the imaginations of the fans worldwide with his action-packed role in Pulimurugan. He won appreciation for his convincing performance as a middle-aged man in a midlife crisis in Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, which released in January this year.

He also had another blockbuster film at the box office, Oppam, in 2016. While many thought, he may win an award for his performance as a blind man in the film, Oppam could not enter the race as its director Priyadarshan was appointed the head of the 64th National Award jury. According to rules, the members of the jury cannot have their films in the contest in order to avoid conflict of interest. That applied to Lalettan’s Oppam too.

However, hard work always pays off. Mohanlal, indeed, deserves the special recognition for delivering flawless performances in so many different roles.

