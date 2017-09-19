Mohanlal’s Villian will take on Vijay’s Mersal at box office

Vijay’s Mersal to clash with Mohanlal’s Villain this Diwali. Vijay’s Mersal to clash with Mohanlal’s Villain this Diwali.

Ilayathalapathy Vijay’s popularity among the Malayalam film audience is no secret. His films take the biggest openings in Kerala beating the records set by titans like Mohanlal and Mammootty. Vijay’s upcoming film Mersal is also a highly-anticipated film in the state but it seems like it won’t be an easy ride for it at the box office.

Mersal will have to compete with Superstar Mohanlal’s Villian at the box office in Kerala when it releases this Diwali. According to reports, the Mohanlal-starrer will be hitting the screens on October 18, a day before Mersal’s release (Oct 19). However, the filmmakers of both the films are yet to officially confirm the release dates for their respective films.

Villian, one of the much-awaited films in Malayalam this year, sees Mohanlal play a retired cop. The film is a crime drama that revolves around an investigation carried out by Mohanlal’s character. It is directed by B Unnikrishnan.

Actors Vishal, Srikanth and Raashi Khanna will be making their debut in Malayalam with this film. It also stars Manju Warrier as the female lead.

The trailer of the film has sent the expectations soaring as it suggests Mohanlal may be playing a morally compromised man.

On the other hand, Mersal is also a big film, which is helmed by Atlee. The film has a huge star cast, including Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kajal Aggarwal, Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, S J Suryah, Vadivelu among others.

The audience in Kerala will have a tough time deciding which movie to watch first day, first show.

