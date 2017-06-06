Mohanlal’s Villain revealed! Vishal to play the antagonist, see photo

Vishal in Mohanlal’s Villain Vishal in Mohanlal’s Villain

Kollywood actor Vishal started shooting for his debut Malayalam film, Villain, which stars superstar Mohanlal in the lead role. It was known that he will be playing an important part in the film. But, little did the audience expect that he was the antagonist of the story. Yes, he is the villain in Villain!

Vishal is quite upbeat about his Malayalam film debut and is all praise for his director B Unnikrishnan. “It’s an awesome script and I have been waiting for a role like this. So, I didn’t let go of the opportunity when my director Unnikrishnan sir narrated the one-line. Sharing screen space with Lal sir was enough for me to hop on board,” he told Deccan Chronicle. Vishal plays a doctor in the crime-thriller and will be seen sporting two different looks.

Vishal was also shooting for his upcoming Tamil film, Thupparivaalan, which also stars Prasanna in the lead role. The investigative thriller is directed by Mysskin and Vishal plays a detective on the lines of Sherlock Holmes. He is also bankrolling the project under his home production banner Vishal Film Factory. The film, starring Anu Emmanuel, Andrea and K. Bhagyaraj is gearing up for a release in August.

The shooting for Villain is in its last leg even as Mohanlal started simultaneously shooting for director Lal Jose’s Velipadinte Pusthakam. Recently, Hansika Motwani also joined the sets of the Mohanlal-starrer. It will be Hansika’s debut Malayalam film, and also stars Manju Warrier, Srikanth and Raashi Khanna in pivotal roles. It is bankrolled by Rockline Venkatesh.

