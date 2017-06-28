Mohanlal’s Villain audio promo is out, trailer with Prithviraj’s Tiyaan

Mohanlal’s Villain audio promo is out Mohanlal’s Villain audio promo is out

Releasing an audio teaser of an upcoming movie has become a new trend in the industry. And following suit, director B Unnikrishnan unveiled the audio promo of his film Villain, starring superstar Mohanlal in the lead role. However, he did not announce the audio release date of the film.

The audio promo that is more than a minute long includes the background score for Mohanlal’s character and other songs from the music album.

The music for the forthcoming crime thriller is composed by 4 Musics, who had also worked on 2016’s top-grossing films in Malayalam, Oppam. The audio rights of the film were bagged by Junglee Music. “Happy to let you know that the audio rights of Villain have been purchased by Junglee Music, one of India’s major audio companies. This marks the entry of Junglee into Malayalam. Welcome, Junglee,” Unnikrishnan wrote on his Facebook page.

The film’s shooting was wrapped earlier this month and it is currently in the post-production phase. The big ticket film is bankrolled by Rockline Venkatesh and has a huge star cast. The film marks a debut of many leading South Indian actors in Malayalam, including Vishal. He is said to be playing the main antagonist in the film and he will be sporting two different looks in the film. Hansika Motwani, who is also acting for the first time in a Malayalam film, will play Vishal’s romantic interest in the film in an extended cameo. Srikanth and Raashi Khanna are also making their Malayalam debut with this film. It also stars Manju Warrier as the female lead.

According to the reports, the filmmakers will attach the trailer of the film with Prithviraj’s Tiyaan, which will hit the screens on July 7.

Villain marks Unnikrishnan’s fourth collaboration with Mohanlal. Previously, the actor-director duo gave films like Madambi, Grand Master and Mr Fraud.

