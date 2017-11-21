Malayalam superstar Mohanlal joins hands with Shaji Kailas and Renji Penicker for a project

Director Shaji Kailas last directed Mohanlal in 2009. Director Shaji Kailas last directed Mohanlal in 2009.

In a first for the Malayalam film industry, three superstars in their own area of work are coming together for a film — superstar Mohanlal, blockbuster director Shaji Kailas and hugely popular writer Renji Panicker.

Kailas told IANS that this is happening for the first time and “we are all excited”.

“Panicker is giving finishing touches to the story and definitely this is a big budget project with action as the highlight of the film,” said Kailas, who has directed 46 films.

Kailas said the film will be completely shot in Karnataka, with the shooting beginning in February.

“It tells the tale of a place where a new group of people come to settle and the problem starts.” The film is being produced by Antony Perumbavoor.

Kailas said the last time he worked on a Panicker script was in 2012 with The King & Commissioner which had Mammootty in the lead role, and directed Mohanlal in 2009, in the film Red Chillies.

Kailas is known for creating a new wave of films which include blockbusters like Thaandavam, Narasimham, Aaram Thampuran to name a few.

