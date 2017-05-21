Mohanlal treats his fans on his birthday by revealing the title of his next with Lal Jose

The title of Mohanlal’s next film with Lal Jose is revealed The title of Mohanlal’s next film with Lal Jose is revealed

On the occasion of his 57th birthday, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal unveiled the title of his upcoming film with Lal Jose. The film has been titled Velipadinte Pustakam. In the film, the actor will be playing the role of Professor Michael Idikkula, a newly appointed Vice-Principal of a college in Kerala. The film revolves around his efforts to bring about a change in the college and in the lives of his fellow teachers and students.

Velipadinte Pustakam has created a lot of interest among the Malayalam film lovers as it is for the first time in his career spanning about 19 years, that Lal Jose will be directing Lalettan. Earlier, they both began working on a film titled Cousins. However, due to some reasons the film was eventually shelved,

Velipadinte Pustakam started rolling on May 17 in Trivandrum. Anoop Menon, Angamaly Diaries fame Ann Reshma Rajan and Priyanka Nair, and Sarath Kumar play pivotal roles in the film. It is said to be a comedy entertainer and is bankrolled by Mohanlal’s close friend and producer Antony Perumbavoor. Beeny P Nayarambalam has penned the script, while Shaan Rahman is scoring the music for the film.

Here’s the title of my upcoming movie directed by Laljose pic.twitter.com/2JY2XoLozH — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 21, 2017

The social media is abuzz with birthday wishes for Mohanlal from celebrities and fans. Mohanlal is currently shooting for director B Unnikrishnan’s investigative thriller Villain. The teaser of the film was released recently to a positive response, in which Mohanlal plays a retired cop. Meanwhile, the film has a huge star cast and marks the debut of other south Indian actors like Srikanth, Vishal, Hansika Motwani in Malayalam cinema. Actor Manju Warrier will be playing the female lead in the thriller.

