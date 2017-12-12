Mohanlal’s transformation for Odiyan will give you fitness goals

Odiyan will see Mohanlal essay a tribal leader. Odiyan will see Mohanlal essay a tribal leader.

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal is a testament to the phrase that age is really just a number. The 57-years-old actor had taken up the challenge to lose a significant amount of body weight in little over a month for his upcoming film Odiyan.

A few latest pictures of Mohanlal has surfaced on social media revealing the actor’s physical transformation. He has reportedly lost about 18 kgs after being on a strict weight loss regime for about 51 days. He achieved his fitness goal with the help of a team of fitness experts comprising masseurs, yoga masters and dermatologists from France. His workout routine also included high-intensity exercises.

The teaser unveiling the actual look of Mohanlal from Odiyan will be out on Wednesday at 10 am. “Get ready to witness Odiyan Manikyan’s magical transformation! Need all your wishes and prayers!,” said ad filmmaker Shrikumar Menon on Tuesday, who will be making his debut as a feature film director with the Mohanlal starrer.

Mohanlal had to shed weight to play the younger version of Odiyan Manickyan in the film, which is being produced on a lavish budget.

After wrapping up the shooting of the portions where Mohanlal reportedly plays a 65-year-old man, the film crew had been on a break. The last stretch of the shooting will resume now, as Mohanlal will return to the sets looking a lot younger than the crew members last saw him.

Shrikumar will next start working on his second mega-project, titled The Mahabharata/ Randamoozham. The Rs 1000 crore film will have Mohanlal playing the lead role of Bheema.

