Mohanlal to work with Manju Warrier, Peter Hein again in Unnikrishnan’s film

Country’s leading stunt choreographer Peter Hein to work with Mohanlal again. Country’s leading stunt choreographer Peter Hein to work with Mohanlal again.

Director B Unnikrishnan is putting together a sound team of actors and technicians for his next film, which has superstar Mohanlal in the lead role. The latest to join the crew is country’s leading stunt choreographer Peter Hein.

Previously, Peter has choreographed action sequences for Mohanlal in the blockbuster film Pulimurugan. The high-voltage actions scenes involving real tigers were the main draw in Pulimurugan. He reportedly studied about tigers and their movements for months, watched videos and spent a lot of time with the big cats in preparation for this movie.

Meanwhile, the director has signed actor Manju Warrier to play the female lead in the untitled flick. The film also marks the debut of Tamil actors Hansika Motwani and Vishal in Malayalam. Telugu actor Srikanth has also been roped in for the film. The shooting for the film will take place in different locations of Kerala and it will go on the floors in the last week of February.

More from the world of Entertainment:

This new project, meanwhile, marks Unnikrishnan’s fourth collaboration with Mohanlal. Previously, the actor-director duo gave films like Madampi, Grand Master and Mr Fraud. The director had said that he had worked for about four years on the script for this film and it will have a big budget.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd