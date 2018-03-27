Mohanlal teaser: Manju Warrier as a die-hard Lalettan fan is on point

Mohanlal teaser: Manju Warrier plays Meenukutty in the film. Mohanlal teaser: Manju Warrier plays Meenukutty in the film.

Malayalam actor Manju Warrier recently shared a new teaser of her upcoming film titled Mohanlal. If you have not guessed already, she plays a die-hard fan of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the film. The teaser shows Manju, the lone woman fan, celebrating the release of her favorite star’s new film with a group of other fans.

After lip-syncing to a popular dialogue from Kottayam Kunjachan film, Manju breaks into a dance for Tonykutta song, which was sung by the Pulimurgan star for No.20 Madras Mail (1990). The teaser also assured the audience that Mohanlal ‘will definitely’ come to theatres during Vishu festival and have no doubts it.

In Mohanlal, Manju plays Meenukutty. Going by the teasers and posters, it is safe to assume that it is not a story about a fan, who obsession for his or her favorite star turn serious and dark.

The film is directed by actor Sajid Yahiya, who made his directorial debut in 2016 with Inspector Dawood Ibrahim, which had Jayasurya in the lead role. Writer Suneesh Varanad has penned the screenplay for Mohanlal, which has Indrajith Sukumaran as the male lead.

Mohanlal will be Manju’s second release this year. Last month saw Manju in the film Aami which was based on the autobiographical book written by controversial Malayalam poet Kamala Suraiyya. The film, which was directed by ace-filmmaker Kamal, released to mixed reviews from critics and fans.

Manju is also part of Mohanlal’s upcoming big-ticket film Odiyan, which is helmed by VA Shrikumar Menon.

