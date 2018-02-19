Mohanlal teaser: Guess who is the new Lalettan fan? It’s Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier’s next will be the film, Mohanlal. Manju Warrier’s next will be the film, Mohanlal.

There is a new Mohanlal fan around, and it is none other than Manju Warrier! The talented actor is back with her next, Mohanlal where she plays a die-hard Lalettan fan. The teaser of the film was launched on Sunday and it has Manju having some-whole hearted fun. Mohanlal will also have Indrajith Sukumaran playing an interesting role. Manju’s character is named Meenu Kutty and the film is said to have documented the difficulties her family faces due to her star worship. Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan dealt with a similar premise. But unlike Fan, Mohanlal seems to be more on the lighter side. The film should definitely excite both Manju Warrier and Mohanlal’s fans. The film is being helmed by Idi fame Sajid Yahiya.

Manju’s latest venture was Aami, the biopic of renowned writer-poet Kamala Das. The film opened to mixed responses at the box office, but Manju has been receiving accolades from all quarters for her performance. The actor has been focussing on women-centric films ever since she made a return to cinema after 14 years. Her comeback film How old are you? was a massive hit and was remade in Tamil as well. Interestingly, the Tamil version marked the return of Jyothika, who had also stopped acting after her marriage.

Interestingly Manju is acting with Mohanlal in his next film Odiyan. The magnum opus is being helmed by VA Shrikumar Menon. She also has Prithviraj’s next film Gabriyelum Malaghamarum in the pipeline.

