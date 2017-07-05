Mohanlal’s son Pranav Mohanlal’s debut movie titled Aadhi, first motion poster released. Watch video

Pranav Mohanlal’s debut film is titled Aadhi, and the first motion poster was released by his father Mohanlal. Pranav Mohanlal’s debut film is titled Aadhi, and the first motion poster was released by his father Mohanlal.

Mohanlal, the superstar of Mollywood took to his official Facebook account to share the first look of his son Pranav Mohanlal’s debut film titled Aadhi. The movie will be directed by Jeethu Joseph, the man who rose to fame post his work in Drishyam. The shoot of the film is set to begin soon and is produced by Anthony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The motion poster reveals that the film is based on a lie.

The tagline ‘Some lies can be deadly’, tells us that the film’s central plot is developed by a lie that someone has said. Will this be a thriller similar to Drishyam? Is the director sticking to the genre that he has proven an affinity for? So far, no details about the film has been revealed except for the motion poster. According to buzz in the industry, Pranav will be doing parkour in the film as well. There is no official word out on who would be the leading lady of this film.

Mohanlal, on the other side, is busy with multiple projects, including Odiyan. The actor had recently released the first look from the film directed by VA Shrikumar, who is debuting as a feature film director. He is also looking forward to the Rs 1,000 crore project, Mahabharata. The actor also took to his Facebook page to confirm that he will be working with Prithviraj Sukumaran on his debut directorial. The two are waiting to complete work on their current commitments.

