Mohanlal says his next film Odiyan will be a visual treat

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal announced his next big project, in which he will share screen space with actor Manju Warrier one more time. We had reported earlier that the actor’s new film has been titled Odiyan and it will be shot using 3D technology.

Mohanlal while announcing his new project promised his fans that Odiyan will be a ‘visual treat.’ “Announcing my next project Odiyan. The movie, guaranteed to be a visual treat is produced by Antony Perumbavoor in the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie also prides itself as the directorial debut of famed advt director Shrikumar. Manju Warrier takes up the female lead role in Odiyan. National Award winning scriptwriter Harikrishnan will be rendering script for the movie. Production design will be done by Sabu Cyril while Shaji Kumar will be seen behind the camera of Odiyan,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Earlier, speculations were also rife that Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will play an important role in Odiyan. If rumours come true, it will mark the third collaboration between Mohanlal and Big B.

Mohanlal is now awaiting the release of his upcoming war movie 1971 – Beyond Borders, which is directed by Major Ravi. The film is inspired by real-life events that took place during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. Mohanlal plays a double role, while Telugu actor Allu Sirish makes his debut in Malayalam with this film. It is due in theatres on April 7.

Mohanlal is also currently shooting for Villain, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan. The filming is going on in full-swing and the new schedule of the film began in Kochi earlier this week. Tamil actors Vishal, Hansika Motwani and Telugu actor Srikanth will me making their debuts in Malayalam with this film.

