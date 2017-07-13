Mohanlal’s Rs 1000-cr Mahabharata project in discussion with this Hollywood stunt choreographer for film. See photo

The director of Mohanlal’s Rs 1000 cr project, Mahabharata, VA Shrikumar met with action director Lee Whittaker to discuss the film. The director of Mohanlal’s Rs 1000 cr project, Mahabharata, VA Shrikumar met with action director Lee Whittaker to discuss the film.

Mohanlal has recently announced that he will be a part of the Rs 1000-cr project Mahabharata, which is based on the novel Randamoozham. The plot is different from the usual narration of this epic as the story is from Bheema’s point of view. Mohanlal will be playing the lead role in the film, and the project is being produced by BR Shetty, a businessman from UAE. While initially the Malayalam film industry’s superstar was mocked that he wouldn’t be able to play this part, with support from his fans Lalettan will be undergoing training sessions and prepare for his role in the film.

Director VA Shrikumar, who is currently working with Lalettan on his upcoming film ‘Odiyan’ met one of the top Hollywood Action Directors – Lee Whittaker to discuss the huge project. He took to his official Facebook page and shared the news. He wrote, “It was incredible to meet Hollywood’s one of the top Action Directors; Lee Whittaker for the initial discussions of Mahabharata – Randaamoozham, the Movie! An action packed Mahabharata – Randaamoozham is likely to see the mastery of Lee Whittaker, one of the top stunt performers in the industry with two decades of elite work on some of Hollywoods biggest blockbuster films. Some of his renowned works include X-Men Apocalypse, Into the Storm, Fast Five, Live Free or Die Hard, Jurassic Park 3, Pearl Harbor etc. Extremely positive about the big dream! Thank you for your time and your valuable inputs ! #Mahabharata #Randamoozham #BRShetty #VAShrikumarMenon #Leewhittaker.”

The director-actor duo’s Odiyan, which is currently in the works has already garnered the attention of fans with the first look of the film and the teaser. ‘Odiyan’ in Kerala is referred to a person who can take on animal forms and carry out murders in the dead of the night. They were supposedly the first contract killers and recurrently appeared in grandmother tales.

However, the plot of the film itself is under wraps and VA Shrikumar wrote before the first look launch , “Odiyan is no longer a narrative, imagined in hundreds of ways from the characters Lalettan permanently colored in our minds. He takes shape, face and character hopefully much to your expectations but never to your imagination, even those of your wildest dreams. As Lalettan puts it, you should see the ‘Odiyan’ in the daylight, tomorrow at 11 am IST. #Odiyan #Mohanlal #July3 #FirstLook #TitleTeaser.”

