Mohanlal reveals his look from Lal Jose’s Velipadinte Pustakam. See photo

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Thursday joined the sets of Velipadinte Pustakam, which is directed by Lal Jose. The actor has shared his look from the film on his Twitter page. The look has become a hit among the fans of the actor for all the right reasons. The buzz is that Professor Michael Idikkula has a strong resemblance to Vishal Krishnamoorthy from Devadoothan (2000). “Joined at the sets of Laljose movie “Velipadinte Pusthakam” produced by Antony Perumbavoor,” Mohanlal captioned the picture from the film while sharing it on his Twitter page.

In the film, Mohanlal plays a Vice-Principal of a college in Kerala and he completely looks the part. With oiled hair, coupled with beard and glasses, he looks like a nerd, which is completely different from the kinds of roles he has done of late.

Angamaly Diaries fame Ann Reshma Rajan will be playing the female lead in the film. The film also stars Priyanka Nair, Sarath Kumar, Anoop Menon among others in pivotal roles. The title of the upcoming film, Velipadinte Pustakam, was announced on the occasion of Mohanlal’s 57th birthday. Billed as a comedy entertainer, it will mark the first collaboration between Mohanlal and Lal Jose.

Beeny P Nayarambalam has penned the script, while Shaan Rahman is scoring the music for the film.

Mohanlal, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Villain, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan. The film is an investigative crime thriller and is one of the most-awaited Malayalam films of this year. The filmmakers have reportedly advanced the release of the film by a week. Earlier, reports suggested that it will hit the screens on July 28 but the latest reports claim that now it will open in theatres on July 21.

The film produced by Rockline Venkatesh boasts an all-star cast, including Mohanlal, Manju Warrier and others. It will mark the debut of Srikanth, Vishal, Hansika Motwani in Malayalam cinema.

