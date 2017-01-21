Mohanlal recreated famous Pulimurugan fight scene for live audience, watch video

Mohanlal performs Pulimurugan fight scene on stage (Image credit: @vivekranjit) Mohanlal performs Pulimurugan fight scene on stage (Image credit: @vivekranjit)

Malayalam actor Mohanlal is dubbed as a ‘complete actor’ for a reason. Last year, he delivered the biggest blockbuster action film in Malayalam industry — Pulimurugan. It was also the biggest action movie in his decorated career as an actor.



More from the world of Entertainment: Before Pulimurguan, Mohanlal had also starred in Telugu blockbuster Janatha Garage, in which he had let his young co-star Jr NTR do all the actions. Then arrived Mollywood’s massive action-adventure film, in which he had surprised everyone with his skills in performing high-voltage stunts while proving that age, as they say, is just a number. His adrenaline rushing performance was so good that the 56-year-old actor can give any young actor a serious competition. It was quite evident that the fight scenes directed by leading stunt choreographer Peter Hein involved a lot of risky action and wire work. Rumours were rife that Mohanlal used body-double for the scenes, even as the makers of Pulimurugan rubbished all of it saying that it was all done by Mohanlal himself.

If you are still unsure that Mohanlal is capable of pulling off all his stunts onscreen, then here is proof. The actor recreated a fight sequence from Pulimurugan in front of a live audience at the 19th Asianet Film Awards. A video of his stage performance shot on the mobile phone camera has surfaced online. The crowd burst into cheers, claps and whistles after Mohanlal pulled off a famous MMA-style stunt from the film. It is quite surprising to see that an actor of his stature showed such unrelenting enthusiasm and commitment to do something new and push boundaries even at this age.

“Pulimurugan live! And he just did those incredible fights on stage including that famous flip where he hangs on the fighter’s neck & flips him down and the superhero landing from the movie , live on stage, without strings! Only this man can do this!,” posted Vivek Ranjit, sub-titlist and screenwriter.

#Pulimurugan Live. @Mohanlal doing the incredible stunts from the movie live on stage! Only this man can do this! pic.twitter.com/z21uuwTveh — Vivek Ranjit (@vivekranjit) January 20, 2017

Mohanlal also received the Best Actor award at the Asianet Film Award 2017 for his performance in Oppam and Pulimurugan. Meanwhile, the actor has delivered his fourth hit in a row with Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, which opened in theatres on Friday to positive reviews.

