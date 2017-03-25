Mohanlal’s Randamoozham action scenes will be at par with Baahubali, says stunt choreographer Peter Hein

Baahubali 2 stunt choreographer Peter Hein roped in for Mohanlal’s Randamoozham Baahubali 2 stunt choreographer Peter Hein roped in for Mohanlal’s Randamoozham

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal left his fans in a tizzy when he announced that he is preparing to play the role of Bheema in the epic film Randamoozham. Peter Hein, one of the country’s leading stunt choreographers, has been roped in to lend his expertise for this project.

The news was confirmed by Peter himself during a recent event, said media reports. Peter has also composed the fight sequences for the Baahubali series. The trailer of Baahubali 2, that became India’s most viewed trailer ever, gave a glimpse of the high-voltage action scenes in the upcoming film, which is clearly bigger and better than its first part, Baahubali: The Beginning. Peter has assured his fans that he will see that the action scenes in Randamoozham will be at par with Baahubali films.

Earlier, talking on a television show, Mohanlal said that he has already received the full-bound script of Randamoozham and the work to start the production is underway. “The scripting of Randamoozham is completed. The film will be split into two parts and I’m playing the role of Bheema. Given that it is an international production and it will require the budget of about Rs 500-600 crore, it is taking time. The film may happen next year. It will have big star cast and the film will have a lot of action scenes, involving chariots,” he said. Randamoozhan is based on a novel of the same name by M T Vasudevan Nair.

Following the historic success of Pulimurugan, Peter seems to have become a Mohanlal’s favourite. He is also working with the Malayalam superstar in his upcoming film Villian, which is directed by B Unnikrishnan.

