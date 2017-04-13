Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan breaks record of Will Smith’s Men In Black 3, wins a Guinness World Record. See pics

Mohanlal’s film Pulimurugan sets another records! Pulimurugan makes it to the Guinness World Records. Mohanlal’s film Pulimurugan sets another records! Pulimurugan makes it to the Guinness World Records.

Mohanlal won the special jury award for his film Pulimurugan. The same film also won the first ever National Award for Stunt Choreography. Mohanlal’s film rung in collections unlike any other movie, and the climax scene starring the CG Tiger and the stunt sequence starring Mohanlal won audience’s love too. Now, the movie has won a Guinness World Record.

The team of Mohanlal’s blockbuster film Pulimurugan aimed to break the Guinness World Record for the largest audience in a 3D movie screening set by Will Smith’s Men In Black 3 or MIB 3. At Berlin’s O2 World, MIB 3 was seen by 6819 fans. Pulimurugan broke this record on April 12, when reportedly close to 20,000 people attended the screening of the film at Adlux Convention Centre in Angamaly. This was organised by UFO Moviez, one of India’s largest digital cinema distribution network.

#Pulimurugan 3D breaks the guinness world record of #MenInBlack3” & sets a new record for the largest audience in a 3D movie screening 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/4256vnttCp — TEAM MOHANLAL FANZ (@MOHANLALFANZ) April 13, 2017

The makers are planning to release the 3D version of the film in May, while the movie is also set for a television premiere on April 14 on the occasion of Vishu. Mohanlal, Antony Perumbavoor, producer of the film Tomichan Mulakupaadom and the director, Vysakh were present at the screening. The film is touted to be one of the biggest hits in the history of Malayalam film industry. It is also for this film that Mohanlal decided to perform his stunts without using body doubles.

Mohanlal who was recently seen in 1971: Beyond Borders failed to impress the masses with his outing. The film has received lukewarm response at the box office in comparison to Pulimurugan.

