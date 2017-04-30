Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan 3D to release in Tamil on May 19

Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan will release in Tamil Mohanlal’s Pulimurugan will release in Tamil

Pulimurugan continues to make waves in the film industry even months after delivering a huge commercial success worldwide. The Mohanlal-starrer has created several box office records and opened up new markets for the films from Mollywood. The film was even dubbed into Telugu and did quite well at the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh box office. Now, the makers are all set to release the film in Tamil.

Mohanlal has himself dubbed for the Tamil version and the film will also be released in the 3D format in Tamil Nadu on May 19. The film recently joined the books of Guinness World Record for getting international recognition after around 20,000 fans viewed the 3D version of the film together at Adlux Convention Centre in Angamaly. Earlier, the record was held by Will Smith’s Men In Black 3 or MIB 3, which was watched by 6,819 fans at Berlin’s O2 World.

Pulimurugan did an unthinkable business when it released last October across the world. Within 30 days of its release, the film raked in Rs 100 crore in its worldwide ticket sales, becoming the first ever Malayalam film to do so. At the time, it was an expensive film ever produced in Malayalam with a budget of Rs 24 crore.

The high-voltage action sequences composed by renowned stunt choreographer Peter Hein and special effects were the highlight of this adventure drama, which was directed by Vysakh. Peter won the National Award for his work in the film, and Mohanlal received a special jury award for his performances in Pulimurugan, Janatha Garage and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol.

Mohanlal is currently shooting for B Unnikrishnan’s Villain. After wrapping up his portions, he will start shooting for Lal’s Jose film. Recently, he surprised everyone by announcing that he will play the main role in The Mahabharata, which will be made at a budget of Rs 1000 crore.

