Mohanlal on Prithviraj’s directorial debut: Lucifer will be a good entertainer

Prithviraj’s directorial debut will see Mohanlal in the lead role. Prithviraj’s directorial debut will see Mohanlal in the lead role.

Malayalam movie star Prithviraj is all set to make his debut as a director with Lucifer, which will have superstar Mohanlal in the lead role. Prithviraj and writer-actor Murali Gopy, who has co-authored the script, gave the narration of the final draft to Mohanlal on the sets of Odiyaan on Monday.

Mohanlal was very happy about the way the script has shaped up and has given his consent to go ahead with the shooting. “The script that Murali and I were working on all these days culminated today with us narrating it to Lalettan. We have a lot of work to do now, including deciding the shooting schedules,” said Prithviraj.

Giving his first reaction to the final draft of Lucifer, Mohanlal promised the film will be a full-fledged entertainer that will be enjoyed by everyone. “Lucifer will be a good film. It will have an interesting story and narration techniques. It will be a good entertainer that will be liked by everyone,” he added. “It is not easy to make an entertainer.”

“It will be a memorable film for the Malayalam audience,” said producer Antony Perumbavoor, who is bankrolling the project under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

The filmmakers are yet to decide on the remaining cast and crew and the details of the same are expected to be announced soon.

Also read | First look of Prithviraj’s 9 unveiled, see photo

Mohanlal currently has multiple projects in hand, including his highly-awaited 3D film Odiyan, which will mark the directorial debut of ad-filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd