Mohanlal on Aadhi: Pranav has done a good job

Mohanlal appreciates Pranav’s performance in Aadhi Mohanlal appreciates Pranav’s performance in Aadhi

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who is currently in Mumbai took some time off on Sunday to watch his son Pranav’s debut film Aadhi. The actor has been shooting in the city for his next film with Ajoy Varma. He saw the movie at a special screening with his friends and the cast and crew of his upcoming film Neerali.

Mohanlal was visibly satisfied with the debut performance of his son and was brimming with happiness while talking to the media after the movie at Neptune Magnet Mall in Mumbai. “It is a good film,” said the Odiyan actor.

When asked about what he thought of his son’s acting, Mohanlal gushed, “Not as my son but as an actor Pranav has done a good job… I’m feeling good.”

Aadhi has received a positive response from the media and the fans alike. Pranav’s debut film is a story about a highly-skilled parkour artist and musician, who is on a run after he getting tangled in a murder. It is a thriller helmed by Jeethu Joseph.

Many even pointed out that Pranav was following the footsteps of his star father, Mohanlal, who is the top action hero the Malayalam film industry ever had. The highlight of the film was Pranav’s performance in action sequences, which mainly involves parkour stunts. When he was not climbing the walls, or jumping between buildings, he also delivered a convincing performance in hand-to-hand combat sequences.

The film, which released last Friday along with Mammootty’s Street Lights, is doing well at the box office.

