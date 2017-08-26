Mohanlal’s Odiyan shooting begins, filmmakers promise a ‘treat for audience’

Mohanlal’s Odiyan shooting begins Mohanlal’s Odiyan shooting begins

The shooting of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s Odiyan was kick-started in Varanasi on Saturday. Director VA Shrikumar Menon had been scouting for locations along with his team in Banaras for the last couple of weeks.

Mohanlal plays the last surviving member of a tribal community called Odiyan in Kerala that lived in Palakkad-Malabar region. “Odiyan is a different entertainment film. A person can transform into an animal. It’s a trick. It will be a treat for the audience,” the 57-year-old actor said while talking about his film earlier. The members of the Odiyan community made a living by scaring people in the dark for others.

Shrikumar had revealed that the protagonist of the film “Odiyan Manickan” lived in the spiritual capital of India, Banaras, for 15 years before he returned to Thenkurissi in Kerala. Art director Prasanth Madhav will also be recreating Thenkurissi village for the shooting.

Renowned fight-master Peter Hein will be choreographing the action sequences. He was also part of the team that was hunting for locations in Kasi. Previously, Peter has choreographed action sequences for Mohanlal in the blockbuster film Pulimurugan and he has also worked in upcoming film Villain. Peter is also aboard for Mohanlal’s ambitious project The Mahabharata, which is the pipeline.

According to reports, the film will have five action sequences and Shrikumar has promised that action will be one of the highlights of the film. And it will also have a lot of special effects.

Odiyan has already created a lot of expectations with the motion poster that went viral last month. Mohanlal will, reportedly, lose up to 15 kg for the role.

Odiyan is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. National Award-winning scriptwriter Harikrishnan has penned the script for the film and the production design will be done by Sabu Cyril, while Shaji Kumar will crank the camera for the film. Composer M Jayachandran will score music for the film.

Manju Warrier plays the female lead, while Prakash Raj will also be seen in an important role.

Mohanlal, who is currently holidaying in Bhutan, will join the sets of Odiyan soon. He is awaiting the release of Velipadinte Pusthakam, which is set to hit the screens during Onam.

