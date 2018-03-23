Odiyan: Mohanlal looks like a hunter waiting for his prey

Mohanlal’s Odiyan is helmed by VA Shrikumar Menon. Mohanlal’s Odiyan is helmed by VA Shrikumar Menon.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Friday shared an intriguing still from his upcoming film Odiyan. With his head covered in a black rug, clearly dressed to camouflage himself in the darkness of the night, Mohanlal as Odiyaan gives the impression of a hunter who has got his eyes locked on his prey.

In the film, Mohanlal plays Odiyan Manikkan, the last surviving member of a tribal community in Kerala. Odiyan was a tribal community of Palakkad-Malabar region, which has now become extinct. The members of the Odiyan community made a living by scaring people in the dark for others.

Odiyan will be the directorial debut of ad-filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon and the film has hit the last stretch of shooting. The project has caught the attention of every movie buff from the day it was announced by the filmmakers.

Mohanlal has also lost a significant amount of body weight to play a younger version of his character Odiyaan, whose life is the centerpiece of the narration. In one of the promotional videos, Mohanlal had revealed “It (story) happens back home in Thenkurisi. Manikyan leaves everything to come here (Kashi) and spend his last few days. But now he is forced to go home due to certain developments.”

Odiyan, set in the pre-electricity era, has seasoned actress Manju Warrier playing the female lead and also stars veteran actors Sathyaraj and Prakashraj in important roles. The film is made on a lavish budget and it is shot using 3D technology.

Shrikumar will also be directing The Mahabharata, which will have Mohanlal in the lead as Bheema. The estimated budget of the magnum-opus as revealed by the filmmakers is Rs 1000 crore, which makes it the most expensive film ever made in India.

