Mohanlal’s Odiyan is a super-hero movie, says director Shrikumar Menon

Ad filmmaker Shrikumar Menon is set to make a dream debut as a feature film director with Odiyan, starring no less than Mohanlal himself in the titular role. The film that went on the floors in Varanasi during the last week of August, is fast nearing its completion.

Speaking about his debut film with New Indian Express, Shrikumar clarified that Odiyan was not a dark horror film. “One can call it a super-hero movie as Manickyan is a man with great athletic power,” he said, adding that the stunt sequences in the film will be a major highlight.

“Odiyan has a very long and thrilling climax. And the highlight is its high-voltage action sequences. Peter Hein has attempted stunts on par with international standards and we have shot it well,” says the director. The climax was shot at four locations,” he added.

The filmmakers are currently on a secluded break as Mohanlal is on a weight loss programme to play the younger version of Odiyan Manikyan. Odiyan follows the protagonist of the film Manikyan’s life, who lived in the spiritual capital of India, Banaras, for 15 years before he returned to Thenkurissi in Kerala.

The filmmakers have wrapped up the shooting of the portions where Mohanlal reportedly plays a 65-year-old man. The shooting will resume when Mohanlal returns to play the younger version of the character.

“Excited. Laletan is now on intense, high octane physical training with a team of trainers, masseurs, yoga masters & dermatologists from France,” Shrikumar had said earlier. “Look out for our dearest Laletan like you’ve always wanted to look like .. Odiyan rising !!.”

After wrapping up Odiyan, Shrikumar will start working on his second mega-project, titled The Mahabharata/ Randamoozham. The Rs 1000-crore film will have Mohanlal playing the lead role of Bheema.

