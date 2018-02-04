First look of Mohanlal starrer Neerali will leave you intrigued

Mohanlal Mohanlal

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Sunday unveiled the first poster of his upcoming film Neerali, which means Octopus in English. The title tagline reads ‘Octopus Do or Die’, which sounds like the codename of a spy operation.

The shooting of Neerali, which is directed by Ajoy Varma, has been going on in Mumbai. No, it is not a gangster drama. It is said to be a road movie. Mohanlal had earlier said Neerali is “packed with a lot of action and adventure.”

Ajoy has assembled a solid star cast for his maiden project with Mohanlal. Actors Parvathi Nair, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Saikumar and Prakash Raj among others play pivotal roles in the film. According to reports, Meera Jasmine has also been roped in for an important role. If the reports are true, it will mark her comeback on the big screen after two years. She was last seen in 10 Kalpanakal, which came out in 2016.

Ajoy has also enlisted services of Bollywood technicians for his first Malayalam film, which is penned by Saju Thomas. The project is bankrolled by Santhosh T Kuruvilla under the banner of Moonshot Entertainment and famous cinematographer Santosh Thundiyil, who has films like Rustom, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Krrish to his credit, is also part of the project. Ajoy has also roped in Bollywood stunt choreographer Sunil Rodriguez for the project.

Sharing the first look poster of my upcoming movie #Neerali directed by Ajoy Varma pic.twitter.com/GZC5WEipIX — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 4, 2018

Besides Mumbai, the shooting will also happen in Pune and Sri Lanka. Neerali is said to be Mohanlal’s first release this year even as his much-awaited film Odiyan is fast nearing completion.

