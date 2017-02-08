Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Nivin Pauly emerge big winners at Malayalam film awards

The winners of 14th Vanitha-Cera film awards have been announced. The winners of 14th Vanitha-Cera film awards have been announced.

Malayalam film industry’s most popular Vanitha-Cera film awards were announced on Tuesday. The winners were selected through a polling procedure in which readers of Manorama publications had cast their votes for their favourite nomination in different categories. The prize distribution ceremony will be held on Bristo Ground of Wellington Island, Kochi, on February 12.

As expected, superstar Mohanlal has bagged the top honours for his terrific performances in films Oppam and Pulimurugan. Actor Manju Warrier has been named best actress for her performance in Karinkunnam 6s, which had received a mixed response from the critics and fans. While actor Nivin Pauly will receive the popular actor award, Anusree will take home popular actress honour.

Interestingly, Mohanlal, Manju and Nivin have bagged the same honours in recently held Asianet Film Awards.

Oppam, Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan, Maheshinte Prathikaram, Action Hero Biju, have received four awards each, while Rajeev Ravi’s directorial Kammatipaadam has won three awards, including best director, special performance actor and best scriptwriter. Pulimurugan has also bagged three awards, including best actor, popular movie and best singer. Director Khalid Rahman’s Anuraga Karikkin Vellam has also won three awards.

Veteran filmmaker KG George will receive the lifetime achievement award for his contributions to the Malayalam film industry at the event on February 12. Super hit film Maheshinte Prathikaram, which marked Fahadh Faasil’s comeback, has been named the best film, while Mohanlal’s all-time blockbuster movie, which earned more than Rs 130 crore at the box office, Pulimurugan, has been named the popular movie of 2016. Nivin’s Action Hero Biju has won a special award for the film with social commitment.

Here is the full list of winners:

Lifetime Achievement – KG George

Best Actor – Mohanlal (Oppam, Pulimurugan)

Best Actress – Manju Warrier (Karinkunnam 6s)

Popular Actor – Nivin Pauly (Action Hero Biju, Jacobinte Swargarajyam)

Popular Actress – Anusree (Maheshinte Prathikaram, Oppam, Kochava Paulo Ayyappa Coelho)

Best Director – Rajeev Ravi (Kammatipaadam)

Best Movie – Maheshinte Prathikaram (Director: Dileesh Pothan, Producer: Aashiq Abu]

Popular Movie – Pulimurugan (Director: Vysakh, Producer: Tomichan Mulakupadam)

Best Movie on Social Awareness – Action Hero Biju (Director: Abrid Shine, Producer: Nivin Pauly, Abrid Shine and Shibu Thekkumpuram)

Special Performance Actor – Vinayakan (Kammatipaadam)

Special Performance Actress – Asha Sharath (Pavada, Anuraga Karikkin Vellam)

Best Supporting Actor – Siddique (Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan, Ann Maria Kalipilaanu)

Best Supporting Actress – Rohini (Action Hero Biju, Guppy)

Best Comedian – Dharmajan (Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan)

Best Villain – Chemban Vinod Jose (Kali)

Best Star Pair – Asif Ali and Rajisha Vijayan (Anuraga Karikkin Vellam)

Best Scriptwriter – P Balachandran (Kammatipaadam)

Best Male Singer – MG Sreekumar (Chinnamma – Oppam)

Best Female Singer – Vani Jayaram (Maanathe Maari – Pulimurugan)

Best Lyricist- Santhosh Varma (Pookal Panineer – Action Hero Biju)

Best Music Composer – Bijibal (Maheshinte Prathikaram)

Best Debut Director – Khalid Rahman (Anuraga Karikkin Vellam)

Best Debut Actor – Vishnu Unnikrishnan (Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan)

Best Debut Actress – Prayaga Martin (Kattappanayile Hrithik Roshan)

Best Cinematographer – Shyju Khalid (Maheshinte Prathikaram)

Best Choreographer – Kala master (Oppam)

