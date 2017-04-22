Mohanlal responds after KRK trolled him: Next two years I will prepare for my role in Mahabharata both physically and mentally

Mohanlal’s The Mahabharata will be India’s most expensive film. Mohanlal’s The Mahabharata will be India’s most expensive film.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s upcoming magnum opus The Mahabharata will be the biggest motion picture ever produced in India. It is also likely to be the priciest film ever made in Asia. With a budget of Rs 1000-crore, the film based on MT Vasudevan Nair’s Randamoozham will be made into two parts and will go on the floors next year. The film is a take on Mahabharata from Bheema’s point of view.

The first thing that comes to everyone’s mind about Bheema is his towering physique and immense might. A few have expressed their doubts already about Mohanlal doing justice to the role. Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan minced no words recently while ridiculing Mohanlal as “Chota Bheem.”

In his latest blog, Mohanlal has spoken about his upcoming film and his fascination with the mythological character of mighty Bheema. And he has made an interesting observation that there was more to Bheem beyond his large body frame. “Like most children in India, I too grew up listening to the tales of Mahabharata and Ramayana. For most people, Bheema was a loyal brother with a huge body and a large appetite. It was after reading MT Vasudevan Nair’s novel Randamoozham, I understood the emotional side to Bheema,” Mohanlal said.

He said that when he read Randamoozham, he never imagined it to become a film. “MT sir was the one who suggested my name for Bheema’s role and I’m thankful to him as an actor for that. But, I’m overwhelmed when I think of it now. Bheema has been part of my life for a long time now. I had become MT sir’s Bheema in 1985 film Rangam,” he said.

Read | Not Bheem, Mohanlal looks like Chhota Bheem: Kamaal R Khan trolls Rs 1000-cr Mahabharata

He said that it takes an extraordinary effort and many sacrifices from the entire cast and crew to make a film based on a classic like Randamoozham. “Since I will be playing the protagonist role in the film, the next two years are very important and crucial for me,” he said, adding that he should prepare himself both mentally and physically to play MT’s vision of Bheema on the big screen.

Also read | Forget Baahubali 2 and 2.0, Mohanlal to star as Bheem in Rs 1000-crore The Mahabharata

“There are various battle sequences in the film, including fights scenes, involving mace and chariots and I will have to train for this under various teachers,” he noted. National Award-winning choreographer Peter Hein has already been roped in for the project.

“I will have to set aside my other commitments for one or one and half years while preparing for this role. Many have already expressed doubts about this project becoming a reality. It may or may not materialise, but it is wonderful to be part of a big dream and travel along with it,” Mohanlal noted, in response to his detractors.

Latest Video Blog: My perpetual journey along with Bhimahttp://t.co/Dts1VwLxHu — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 22, 2017

The Mahabharata will be directed by debutant VA Shrikumar Menon. MT has written the script, while UAE-based Indian businessman, BR Shetty will be bankrolling this Rs 1000-crore project.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 22, 2017 6:52 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd