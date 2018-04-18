This picture of Mohanlal from the sets of Kayamkulam Kochunni will leave you amazed

Kayamkulam Kochunni is expected to hit the screens later this year. Kayamkulam Kochunni is expected to hit the screens later this year.

One of the big productions in the making in Mollywood, Kayamkulam Kochunni has provided several reasons for cinephiles to get excited. But the latest picture from the sets is bound to increase your respect for Mollywood superstar Mohanlal, who is also an integral part of the project. In the photo, Mohanlal has his left leg raised laterally, resting it on a block of wood which is a couple of feet tall. The actor looks at ease striking the pose, with his arms casually crossed across his chest. It is laudable that the 56-year-old superstar continues to give younger stars a run for their money with his physical agility. In fact, Mohanlal recently made waves with his strapping look for Odiyan, where he reportedly lost 18 kgs to get in shape for his younger role.

It’s a blessing to work with a legend who inspires you in more ways than one! The experience was an unforgettable one. Miss you on set, Laletta! #KayamkulamKochunni | @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/hZ3pXlNK0A — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) April 17, 2018

Nivin Pauly seems to have been awed just like anyone else. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “It’s a blessing to work with a legend who inspires you in more ways than one! The experience was an unforgettable one. Miss you on set, Laletta! #KayamkulamKochunni.” Mohanlal is playing Ithikkara Pakki, a cameo role said to be very vital to the story.

Kayamkulam Kochunni is helmed by Rosshan Andrrews. The film which is set in the 19th century will narrate the story inspired by legendary real-life thief Kayamkulam Kochunni, who is Kerala’s own Robin Hood. The film also stars Priya Anand, Priyanka Thimmesh, Sunny Wayne and Babu Antony. The film is expected to hit the screens later this year.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd