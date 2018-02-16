First look: Mohanlal as Ithikkara Pakki in Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni

Mohanlal unveiled his look as Ithikkara Pakki from the upcoming film Kayamkulam Kochunni. Mohanlal unveiled his look as Ithikkara Pakki from the upcoming film Kayamkulam Kochunni.

Without any announcements or creating hype, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal unveiled his rustic look as Ithikkara Pakki from the upcoming period film Kayamkulam Kochunni, which has Nivin Pauly in the lead role.

Mohanlal, who has an interesting line up of films getting ready for release, joined the sets of Kayamkulam Kochunni earlier this week. The shooting of the film, which is directed by Rosshan Andrrews, is reportedly happening in Mangalore. Even though he is playing a cameo, Mohanlal’s role in the story is said to be very vital. Nivin claimed earlier that it is the role only Lalettan could have played. “The charismatic Lalettan is joining the cast of Kayamkulam Kochunni for a role that can only be performed by the Complete Actor himself!! The entire cast and crew is absolutely delighted & thrilled to share the working space alongside him. This is truly a dream come true moment!!! (sic),” Nivin had said.

It is for the first time, Mohanlal and Nivin will be sharing the screen space together in this film, which is scripted by Bobby and Sanjay.

Kayamkulam Kochunni is set in the 19th century and will narrate the story inspired by a legendary real-life thief Kayamkulam Kochunni. He was known for stealing from the haves and giving it to the have-nots. The upcoming film will narrate Kochunni’s Robin Hood-like adventures and also focus on other details in his life that inspired him to do things he did.

Nivin took training in Kerala’s traditional martial arts Kalaripayatt to play the 19th century highway robber. With short crop, handlebar moustache and beefed up physique, Nivin will sport a menacing look in the film.

