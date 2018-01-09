Mohanlal joins Nivin Pauly’s Kayamkulam Kochunni

Mohanlal and Nivin Pauly to work together in Kayamkulam Kochunni Mohanlal and Nivin Pauly to work together in Kayamkulam Kochunni

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be joining the sets of upcoming period film Kayamkulam Kochunni, which has Nivin Pauly in the titular role. Nivin confirmed the news on his Twitter page, describing the opportunity to work with Mohanlal as a “dream come true moment.”

“And It’s confirmed !!! The charismatic Lalettan is joining the cast of Kayamkulam Kochunni for a role that can only be performed by the Complete Actor himself!! The entire cast and crew is absolutely delighted & thrilled to share the working space alongside him. This is truly a dream come true moment!!! (sic),” Nivin said.

Kayamkulam Kochunni is set in the 19th century and will narrate the story inspired by a legendary real-life thief, Kayamkulam Kochunni. He was known for stealing from the haves and giving it to the have-nots. The upcoming film will narrate Kochunni’s Robin Hood-like adventures and also focus on other details in his life that inspired him to do things he did.

Nivin took training in Kerala’s traditional martial arts Kalaripayatt to play the 19th century highway robber. With short crop, handlebar moustache and beefed up physique, Nivin will sport a menacing look in the film.

Earlier talking to the media on the sets of his new project, he described “Kayamkulam Kochunni as the biggest film in his career.”

Nivin has made a career in the Malayalam film industry, mostly doing romantic, comedy and family drama movies. But, of late the choice of his films indicates that he has been making real efforts to redefine himself as an actor.

He is also playing a menacing character with a big scare on his face in Geetu Mohandas’ project Moothon.

