Mohanlal celebrates Pulimurugan’s success, starts shooting for film with Unnikrishnan

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal celebrates the success of Pulimurugan.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal started shooting for his new movie with director B Unnikrishnan on Sunday. The film went on the floors on Friday as the director began by shooting a few scenes with Raashi Khanna. Mohanlal has posted a few videos announcing that he will join the sets of his yet-to-be-titled film from Sunday and thanked fans as his all-time blockbuster film Pulimurugan completed 150 days of its release in theatres.

The filmmakers of Pulimurgan held a grand success event on Saturday evening at CIAL Convention Center, Nedumbassery in Kochi. Mohanlal, Vysakh, Tomichan Mulakupadam, Siddique Gopi Sunder, Namitha, Kamalini Mukherjee, Dileep among other celebrities were in attendance.

The event was held to celebrate two reasons.First, the film completed 150 days run in theatres and second, it has collected Rs 150 crore at the worldwide box office. During the event, guests were also treated to a 3D trailer of Pulimurugan. The makers have also reportedly announced to release the 3D version of the action-adventure in April.

Interestingly, on April 7, a week before the auspicious day of Vishu, Mohanlal’s much-awaited war movie, 1971 Beyond Borders will also hit the screens worldwide.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal’s new film under Unnikrishnan’s direction has been talked about for all the good reasons. One of them is the star cast of the film. The director has assembled popular actors from Tamil and Telugu film industries for the film, including Vishal, Hansika Motwani and Tollywood actor Srikanth. All these actors will be making their debut in Malayalam film industry with this film. And actor Manju Warrier will be playing the female lead while one of the most popular fight choreographer Peter Hein will be lending his expertise to the project after working with Mohanlal in Pulimurugan.

According to the reports, Mohanlal plays a retired police officer in the film, which is said to be made with a huge budget. The actor has also lost a lot of weight through Ayurvedic treatment in preparation for his character in the film.

The shooting for the film will take place in different locations of Kerala. This project, meanwhile, marks Unnikrishnan’s fourth collaboration with Mohanlal. Previously, the actor-director duo gave films like Madampi, Grand Master and Mr Fraud. The director had said that he had worked for about four years on the script for this film.

