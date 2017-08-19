Mohanlal begins talk show Lal Salaam, promises a socially impactful show

Mohanlal debuts on small screen with chat show Lal Salaam Mohanlal debuts on small screen with chat show Lal Salaam

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has opened a new chapter in his illustrious showbiz career spanning nearly four decades. The superstar made his small screen debut with talk show Lal Salaam that premiered on Friday night on Amrita TV.

He has joined the bandwagon of other big names of Indian cinema such as Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan who forayed into television business even as they ruled the big screens. This year Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan and Tollywood star Jr NTR also made their debuts as TV hosts with the reality show Bigg Boss.

However, unlike his peers, Mohanlal’s Lal Salaam is not just meant for entertainment. It will provide a platform to amplify the voices that have been making differences in the society.

“This is just not a ‘filmy’ show. We’re bringing people who have committed their whole life to social service and doing unbelievable jobs for the society. It is a platform for them to tell what they have been doing,” he told CNN IBN while discussing the main reason why he agreed to be part of this talk show.

“Lal Salaam is not a regular show. It is going to be a revelation. It can cause a lot of impact on the society,” he added.

The premiere episode of the talk show hosted a slew of guests, including celebrities, social workers and individual talents. Manju Warrier, Shaji Kailas, Suresh Kumar, TP Madhavan, KS Chithra, Akshara Kishore, Meenakshi and Surabhi Lakshmi were on the first episode of the show. It also discussed the works carried out by Jolly Johnson, a humanitarian, who has worked for the cause of special and underprivileged children and senior citizens. Kanmani, a differently-abled teenager, was also part of the show. The show will air on Amrita TV every Friday and Saturday at 8pm.

Arguably, there is no other actor of his stature in the South Indian film industry, who can match the number of films he does every year. And his television debut does not mean that he will pause his film career for a while. He will soon start shooting for his next projects.

His upcoming film Odiyan will go on the floors this month in Varanasi. He is also awaiting the release of Velipadinte Pusthakam, which will hit the screens on Onam and crime-thriller Villain.

