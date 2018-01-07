Mohanlal and Pranav are giving us workout goals for the New Year

Mohanlal and his son Pranav Mohanlal Mohanlal and his son Pranav Mohanlal

It is just a week into the New Year and a lot of us are hitting the gym, thanks to the most abused New Year resolution ever. Most of us don’t have the resolve to keep our resolutions through. Need some motivation? Look at this picture of Mollywood superstar Mohanlal with his son Pranav.

Lalettan recently lost a humongous amount of weight for his upcoming magnum opus ‘Odiyan’. He reportedly lost about 18 kgs after being on a strict weight loss regime for about 51 days. He achieved his fitness goal with the help of a team of fitness experts comprising masseurs, yoga masters and dermatologists from France. His workout routine also included high-intensity exercises. And in this new picture, he seems to be keeping at it with a new partner, his son. Fifty seven year old Lalettan looks years younger in his new avatar and is showing off his flexibility, giving us all some much needed fitness goals.

Odiyan is said to be a supernatural thriller which requires Mohanlal to play a younger version of himself on screen. The teaser that was recently unveiled created massive waves of excitement amid his fans who were thrilled to see Lalettan pull of the transformation in style.

Directed by Shrikumar Menon, in this film Mohanlal plays the last surviving member of a tribal community called Odiyan in Kerala that lived in Palakkad-Malabar region. “Odiyan is a different entertainment film. A person can transform into an animal. It’s a trick. It will be a treat for the audience,” the 57-year-old actor said while talking about his film earlier. The members of the Odiyan community made a living by scaring people in the dark for others. Odiyan also stars Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj in important roles.

