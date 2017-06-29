Mohanlal and Mamootty take a selfie, we wonder if they are discussing a film together. See photo

This selfie of Mohanalan and Mammootty was posted by the latter on his official Facebook page. This selfie of Mohanalan and Mammootty was posted by the latter on his official Facebook page.

Mohanlal and Mammootty, the two biggies of Malayalam film industry recently shared a selfie with each other on their official social media pages. Fans of Lalettan and Mammuka have gone gaga and the selfies have gone viral on social media. The two stars did not post about the occasion, or why they had met. Mohanlal captioned his image as, “With Mammukka :),” while Mammootty shared the selfie and wrote, “With Lal.”

Was this a chance meeting or are the two stars discussing their project together? We wonder how the fans would react. The two stars might be contemporaries, and their fans are at loggerheads over which star is bigger or better but Mammootty and Mohanlal have remained good friends.

The two stars are currently busy with their upcoming projects. Mohanlal, who was last seen in 1971 Beyond Border, is awaiting the release of his film Villain, which also marks the debut of Tamil actors Vishal and Hansika Motwani in Malayalam films. He is currently working on Lal Jose directorial Velipaadinte Pusthakam. He is also looking forward to his film Odiyan, which will mark Shrikumar Menon’s debut as a feature film director.

The much-hyped Rs 1,000 crore project, Mahabharata, to be directed by Shrikumar Menon is expected to go on floors in 2017. Mohanlal had also announced recently that he will be working in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut.

Mammootty who was last seen in Puthan Panam is awaiting the release of his film Citylights and is also working on Ajai Vasudev’s directorial titled Masterpiece.

