In an epic clash, Mohanlal and Mammootty to both play Kunjali Marakkar

Mammootty and Mohanlal set for an epic clash over Kunjali Marakkar Mammootty and Mohanlal set for an epic clash over Kunjali Marakkar

For decades Mohanlal and Mammootty have clashed at the box office. But, now they are up for a different kind of clash on the celluloid. The brewing battle between these two Malayalam superstars can even be described as a first in Indian cinema.

Mohanlal and Mammootty will be playing the same role of Kunjali Marakkar in different films. Last year, filmmakers Priyadarshan and Santosh Sivan had announced that they will be making the film based on the legendary naval chief with Mohanlal and Mammootty respectively. Santosh even went ahead and released the first look of the film, which he will be directing.

The two camps have since engaged in a social media battle publicly. Recently, the Santosh Sivan camp claimed the pre-production is already going on and the shooting starts in July. “Kunjali Marakkar pre-production work in full swing! Shoot starts July 2018,” said Shaji Nadeshan of August Cinemas, which is bankrolling the project with Mammootty.

In reaction to the post, singer MG Sreekumar posted a picture of Mohanlal and Priyadarshan on his Facebook page and captioned it, “Our new film ‘KUNJALI MARAKKAR’ starts shortly. Please bless us. Love you all.”

It’s worth noting that Priyadarshan had earlier set an eight-month deadline for Santosh Sivan and team to begin work on their project on Kunjali Marakkar IV. If they fail to do so, he will go ahead with his plans.

He had said he aspires to do a film on Kunjali Marakkar IV, even as there are three other Kunjali Marakkars in the history. Kunjali Marakkars were the naval chiefs, the Zamorin in the 16th century Kerala. He revealed that it was a very challenging project as the majority of the story happens on the sea.

Santosh had announced that writers TP Rajeevan and Shankar Ramakrishnan will be penning the script for the film.

