Mohanlal promises a lot of action in his next film, see photo

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal began his day on Tuesday by sharing a still, which revealed his look from an upcoming film. The picture shows an anxious-looking Mohanlal seemingly in a hurry to reach someplace. The seasoned actor has promised that the audience will be treated to a lot of action and adventure in the film, which is helmed by filmmaker Ajoy Varma.

“Morning friends, as you all know I’m currently in Mumbai shooting for my new film by Ajoy Varma. I’m thrilled to be playing the central character of this movie that is packed with a lot of action and adventure. Take a look at the first look poster of this action movie,” Mohanlal captioned the picture while sharing it on his Twitter page.

About two weeks ago, the shooting of the film went on the floors in Mumbai, where the film will be majorly shot. The filming will also take place in Pune and Sri Lanka. Ajoy Varma has enlisted services of technicians in Bollywood for his first Malayalam film, which is penned by Saju Thomas.

The project is bankrolled by Santhosh T Kuruvilla under the banner of Moonshot Entertainment and famous cinematographer Santosh Thundiyil, who has films like Rustom, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Krrish to his credit, is also part of the project. Ajoy has also roped in Bollywood stunt choreographer Sunil Rodriguez for the project.

While actor Parvathy Nair plays the female lead, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dileesh Pothan and Sai Kumar among others are part of the supporting cast.

Mohanlal has some very interesting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen next in Odiyan, which marks ad filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon’s directorial debut. The big budget film is fast nearing the completion and the actor had lost significant body weight to play a younger version of his character.

He has also been roped in to play an important role in Kayamkulam Kochunni, which stars Nivin Pauly in the titular role.

