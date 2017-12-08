Masterpiece trailer: Mammootty plays a ‘rowdy’ professor

Masterpiece trailer: The director seems to be unapologetic about exploiting Mammootty’s stardom to the hilt for Masterpiece. Masterpiece trailer: The director seems to be unapologetic about exploiting Mammootty’s stardom to the hilt for Masterpiece.

The trailer of upcoming action film Masterpiece, starring Malayalam superstar Mammootty, has arrived and it sheds more light on Edward Livingston’s (Mammootty) mission to bring about a change in the college he works at. Well, this professor is unlike any teacher characters we have seen before. This one is rowdy. And he will not to quit until he teaches his students some manners and make them take their studies a bit more seriously. And he is also willing and fully capable of applying any means necessary.

Judging from the trailer, Edward seems to win over his students with his unconventional methods after all and even engages some bad guys in fistfights for the sake of his students. Masterpiece seems to tread the path that has been explored by various filmmakers in the past. It revolves around the relationship between teachers and students. Mammootty’s previous film Pullikkaran Staraa also dealt with a similar subject, in which the protagonist trains teachers on how to teach their students. Superstar Mohanlal’s Velipadhinte Pusthakam that released earlier this year also had a similar premise.

Watch the trailer of Mammootty’s Masterpiece here:

Masterpiece is directed by Ajai Vasudev, who made his debut with Mammootty’s RajadhiRaja in 2014. His latest film promises to be an enjoyable and complete ‘masala’ entertainer, where he has Mammootty playing a character half his actual age. The director seems to be unapologetic about exploiting Mammootty’s stardom to the hilt for this film, which is riddled with slow-motion shots and punch lines.

Masterpiece also has an ensemble cast including Mammootty, Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Poonam Bajwa, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Maqbool Salmaan, Santhosh Pandit and Mahima Nambiar. The film is written by Uday Krishna of Uday Krishna and Sibi K. Thomas. He had co-written Mohanlal’s blockbuster Pulimurgan. Composer Deepak Dev has scored tunes for the film.

