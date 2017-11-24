Masterpiece teaser: Mammootty lets director exploit his stardom, watch video

Masterpiece teaser: Mammootty plays an English professor, who can trash a group of baddies single-handedly without breaking a sweat or straining a muscle in his face. Masterpiece teaser: Mammootty plays an English professor, who can trash a group of baddies single-handedly without breaking a sweat or straining a muscle in his face.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty is back as a professor. While he played the most misunderstood professor with a heart of gold in Pullikkaran Staraa. In his upcoming film, Masterpiece, he plays a hot-headed professor with nerves of steel. The teaser of the film has dropped and it gives the audience a sneak peek into director Ajai Vasudev’s attempt to fully exploit Mammootty’s stardom.

Mammootty plays an English professor, who can trash a group of baddies single-handedly without breaking a sweat or straining a muscle in his face. Well, for now, we get the idea that he is a professor dreaded by colleagues and students of his college. Hopefully, a theatrical trailer can shed more light on his character.

Produced by CH Muhammed under the banner Royal Cinemas, Masterpiece also stars Unni Mukundan, Santhosh Pandit, Mukesh, Varalekshmi Sarathkumar, Lena and Poonam Bajva among others. Composer Deepak Dev has composed music for the upcoming actioner.

Watch Mammoott0y starrer Masterpiece teaser here:

Mammootty, meanwhile, has a few other interesting projects in the pipeline including two big-ticket period films. He will be playing Kunjali Marakkar IV in the historical film set in the 14th century. The film will be directed and co-produced by award-winning cinematographer Santosh Sivan. Mammootty has also announced another big-ticket period film called Maamaankam, which will be helmed by debutante director Sajeev Pillai.

The 66-years-old superstar has been striving to make a real dent at the box office with his films. His previous film Pullikkaran Staraa was a disappointment both critically and commercially.

