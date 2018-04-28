Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham: Mohanlal’s next film with Priyadarshan announced

Mohanlal’s tweet has set the stage for a major clash in the history of Malayalam cinema. Mohanlal’s tweet has set the stage for a major clash in the history of Malayalam cinema.

For months now, acclaimed filmmakers Santosh Sivan and Priyadarshan have engaged in a public tug of war over a film project. Both of them aspire to make a film based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar, which is the title given to the Muslim naval chief of the Zamorin (Samoothiri) during the 16th century in Kerala.

While Santosh announced that he wants to make the movie with Mammootty in the lead, Priyadarshan expressed his interest to cast Mohanlal in his film. We wondered back then what are the chances of Mohanlal and Mammootty playing the same role in different films. However, this scenario is highly possible.

Mohanlal on Saturday took to Twitter to announce that he will be acting under Priyadarshan’s direction in the film based on Kunjali Marakkar. “Announcing my upcoming movie Marakkar- Arabikadalinte Simham, to be Directed by Priyadarshan and Production by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla and C.J. Roy(sic),” posted the Odiyan star while sharing a poster.

Announcing my upcoming movie Marakkar- Arabikadalinte Simham, to be Directed by Priyadarshan and Production by Antony Perumbavoor , Santhosh T. Kuruvilla and C.J. Roy pic.twitter.com/9CqwTry2ci — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 28, 2018

There were four Kunjali Marakkars who served in the Zamorin’s navy. However, the fourth naval chieftain will be the subject of Sivan’s and Priyadarshan’s respective projects. The life of Kunjali Marakkar IV has caught the imagination of the ace filmmakers because he was the one who led the open rebellion against his feudal master.

It’s worth noting that Priyadarshan had earlier set an eight-month deadline for Santosh Sivan and team to begin work on their project on Kunjali Marakkar IV. If they fail to do so, he will go ahead with his plans.

The Santosh Sivan camp recently claimed the post-production was already going on and the shooting would start in July. “Kunjali Marakkar pre-production work in full swing! Shoot starts July 2018,” said Shaji Nadeshan of August Cinemas.

Priyadarshan clearly wasn’t convinced by his rival team’s assurance.

Mammootty’s Kunjali Marakkar is being penned by writers TP Rajeevan and Shankar Ramakrishnan.

Priyadarshan himself is likely to draft the script for Mohanlal’s film. The director-actor duo has so far worked in about 44 films together. And that’s a massive record in itself.

Read the news in Malayalam

Mohanlal’s tweet has set the stage for a major clash in the history of Malayalam cinema. It remains to be seen who draws first blood. In other words, between Sivan and Priyadarshan, who will first take the ambitious movie on Kunjali Marakkar to the floors?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd