Manju Warrier’s next titled Mohanlal, and the actor is literally ‘starry-eyed’ on the poster. See photo

Manju Warrier has multiple films in hand currently. She is working on poet Kamala Das’s biopic Aami. She is also working on Mohanlal’s upcoming film titled Villain, and now she is coincidentally acting in a film titled Mohanlal. She will be playing the role of a Mohanlal fan. The poster of the film released just today, and Manju looks positively starry eyed. She has a huge smile, is wearing sunglasses that feature Mohanlal from his younger days. She looks like any other Lalettan admirer in the poster.

Her name in the movie is Meenukutty, and she is paired opposite Indrajith Sukumaran. The poster of the movie was released on the occasion of Mohanlal’s birthday. According to reports, this character will be a change of pace for Manju who has been playing a string of serious roles in her films, including C/O Saira Banu. She will be a bubbly girl, and the poster clearly shows her that way.

The film is directed by Sajid Yahya and as fan’s tribute to Mohanlal will also have Soubin Shaheer and Aju Varghese playing prominent roles. In the meanwhile, Mohanlal has also revealed the name of his next project. His project with director Lal Jose is titled Velipaadinte Pusthakam. This is the first time that this director-actor duo will be working together. Mohanlal will also be playing the role of Bheem in the Rs 1,000 crore project, Mahabharata. The story of this epic film is based on MT Vasudevan Nair’s novel Randamoozham. The producer had recently confirmed that they have approached music director AR Rahman for this project.

