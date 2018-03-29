For a Mumbai flat and Odiyan role, Manju Warrier conspired against Dileep: Accused

Martin Antony, who worked as the car driver for the survivor of the attack, has claimed actors Manju Warrier, Remya Nambeesan, filmmakers directors Lal and Shrikumar Menon conspired together to frame actor Dileep in the case. Martin Antony, who worked as the car driver for the survivor of the attack, has claimed actors Manju Warrier, Remya Nambeesan, filmmakers directors Lal and Shrikumar Menon conspired together to frame actor Dileep in the case.

One of the main accused in Malayalam actress abduction and assault case, Martin Antony has made serious allegations against some of the biggest names in the Malayalam film industry. He has claimed actors Manju Warrier, Remya Nambeesan, filmmakers directors Lal and Shrikumar Menon conspired together to frame actor Dileep in the case.

“I will reveal the truth. Innocent people like me were cheated. Manju received a flat in Mumbai and a chance in Odiyan as rewards for her role. I have more things to disclose. I have full faith in the judiciary and hope to get justice. I have apprised the court on all matters,” Martin told the media, while he was being taken to Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Wednesday, reported Malayalam Manorama.

Martin worked as the car driver for the survivor of the attack. He has been accused of helping prime accused Pulsar Suni to plan the attack against his former employer. Martin was the first person to be arrested following the attack on the actor on February 16 last year.

According to reports, the court was not provided with evidence to back the allegations made by Martin.

It is worth noting that Dileep in one of his petitions earlier had accused his ex-wife Manju and other film personalities of leading the conspiracy against him. He had also named filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon and Liberty Basheer, and investigating official ADGP Sandhya in a bail petition as key conspirators against him.

Dileep has been made the eight accused in the case for allegedly masterminding the attack against the actor to settle his personal scores.

In a related development, on Wednesday, the sessions court also allowed Dileep to see the footage of the attack as requested by him in a petition. Dileep’s lawyers have questioned the authenticity of the visuals of the attack. And they have alleged that the woman’s voice in the video was different from that of the survivor.

The team of prosecution lawyers has rubbished the theory of the defense calling it a move aimed at delaying the trail.

