Here is the story behind Manikya Malaraya Poovi and the man who wrote it

Manikya Malaraya Poovi, the song from Omar Lulu’s Malayalam movie Oru Adaar Love, has become the latest YouTube sensation in India. But the song is actually a new, stylised version of P M A Jabbar’s Mappilla song written a few years back. The song describes the qualities of Khadeeja Biwi or Khadija bint Khuwaylid, the first wife and follower of Prophet Muhammad.

The song was popular in its original version too and has a few versions on YouTube, one of it sung by popular Mappila Pattu exponent Moosa Eranjoli.

There is another version by Manjari.

Mappila Paattu is a traditional Muslim song genre of north Kerala using the Mappila dialect of Malayalam with a liberal mix of Arabic and occasional Persian, Urdu, Tamil and Hindi words. The songs are usually sung on auspicious occasions like marriages and are a very popular stream at cultural festivals in schools and colleges across Kerala.

Interestingly, ieMalayalam.com traced Jabbar to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia where he works in a general store. Jabbar wrote the song four decaces back, when he was just 20. Originally from Thrissur district, Jabbar has written over 500 songs over the years. The song was part of a music album released in 1992. Popularly knows as Ustad, Jabbar has been working at the general store in Riyadh for over five years. He moved here after over a decade in Qatar.

The song was picked up by the filmmakers a few months back. Jabbar says he is happy with the way the song has been rendered by Vineeth Srinivasan and how the songs has been picturised. He said the controversy around the song was needless.

