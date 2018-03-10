Mammootty unveils the trailer of Prithviraj-Parvathy’s My Story

My Story is the second time Prithviraj and Parvathy are acting together. My Story is the second time Prithviraj and Parvathy are acting together.

The trailer of Prithviraj and Parvathy’s My Story was unveiled by Mammootty on Friday. The film is produced and directed by debutant female director Roshni Dinakar. Roshni has previously worked as a costume designer for several films. Prithiviraj plays a film enthusiast who wants to make it in the film industry himself. And from the looks of the trailer, Parvathy’s role might be of a celebrated actress. My Story seems to be a sensible romantic drama with hard-hitting moments.

Apart from the lead pair, My Story stars Manoj K Jayan, Roger Narayan and Manianpillai Raju in supporting roles. This is the second time Prithviraj and Parvathy are acting together. The duo had earlier collaborated on the much acclaimed Ennu Ninte Moideen as the star-crossed lovers Kanchanamala and BP Moideen. The film garnered immense critical acclaim and bagged several honours in the festival circuit.

Parvathy recently received her second Kerala state award for the best actor female for Take-off. She was last seen in the Bollywood film Qarib Qarib Singlle, which also marked her debut in Hindi. Prithiviraj, on the other hand, has a string of projects in hand. The actor is a part of the crime thirller Ranam: Detroit Crossing, the period drama Aadujeevitham among others.

The actor has also started a production house recently with his wife named Prithviraj Productions. In a statement, the actor said that they will make films that would make the Malayalam film industry proud.

