Uncle teaser: This Mammootty film promises to be an engaging thriller

The teaser of Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s highly-awaited project titled Uncle was released on Tuesday. The less than 40-second promo video gives a gist of the core conflict in the story. The conflict seems to be a young girl (played by Karthika Muraleedharan) going on a trip with her father’s friend, who she calls uncle (Mammootty).

The teaser suggests that the girl feels very safe and comfortable when she is around her uncle. However, her family and neighbours seem to be anxious about her going on a trip with a middle-aged man. Just when we think the film is about the society gossiping about an innocent relationship, the last visual of Mammootty lighting a cigar, dressed like a detective from Sherlock Holmes series, challenges everything we assumed. It adds an element of a thriller to the story.

Given that this film is scripted by Joy Mathew, critics and the audience have a lot of expectations from it. After acting in many movies, Joy made his debut as a writer and director with Shutter in 2013. The film was well received and was screened at several film festivals.

Like his previous film, Uncle also revolves around a family living in Kozhikode.

The film will mark the directorial debut of Gireesh Damodar, who has assisted several directors such as Padmakumar.

Uncle is filmed by cinematographer Alagappan N and National Award-winning composer Bijibal has scored the music. Uncle is jointly produced by Joy and Sajay Sebastian for Abra Films International and SJ Films.

Mammootty is currently shooting for his upcoming Telugu film Yatra, which is based on the life of iconic political leader YSR Reddy.

