Mammootty’s The Great Father leaves Baahubali 2 behind on internet

The motion poster of Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s upcoming film The Great Father has struck the right chord with the viewers. Soon after its motion poster featuring all major characters was released, it became a rage on the internet.

The video on YouTube has already been viewed nearly a million times in just last three days. It has also garnered the highest number of likes beating popular films like Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Without an iota of doubt, Baahubali 2 is a highly-anticipated film this year, to say the least. But its first look poster received a mixed response as it failed to live up to the expectations of the fans. On the other hand, the 55-second long motion poster clip of The Great Father has been well edited, a reason why it clicked instantly with the audience, to give a glimpse of what the audience can expect from the family thriller.

The motion poster of Baahubali 2 has received 32,468 likes so far, while The Great Father has managed more than 39,000 likes already and still counting.

In the film, Mammootty reportedly plays the role of a high-profile builder. The story, directed by Haneef Adeni, follows the complex relationship between a father and a daughter, played by Mammootty and Baby Anikha. The film also stars Tamil actor Arya, who is said to have a brief appearance in the film as the antagonist.

The film is bankrolled by August Cinema, a production company jointly owned by actor Prithviraj along with Arya, cinematographer Santosh Sivan and entrepreneur Shaji Nadesan.

