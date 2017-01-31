Mammootty’s The Great Father gearing up for March release, see motion poster

Mammootty’s The Great Father motion poster is out Mammootty’s The Great Father motion poster is out

Malayalam superstar Mammootty on Tuesday unveiled an interesting motion poster of his upcoming film, The Great Father, to officially announce the release of the film. The film is all set to hit the screens in March. However, the makers are yet to reveal the release date.

The motion poster introduces two key characters played by actor Sneha and Baby Anikha, who had won the appreciation of Tamil film audience with her performance in 2015 film Yennai Arindhaal. And of course, it gives the glimpse of Mammukka, who sports a tough look with a thick beard.

In the film, Mammootty reportedly plays the role of a high-profile builder. And the story directed by Haneef Adeni follows the complex relationship between father and daughter played by Mammootty and Baby Anikha. The film also has Tamil actor Arya, who is said to appear in the film briefly as an antagonist.

The film is bankrolled by August Cinema, a production company jointly owned by actor Prithviraj along with Arya, cinematographer Santosh Sivan and entrepreneur Shaji Nadesan.

After a not so great year at the box office in 2016, Mammootty is set to revive his stardom with an interesting line-up of movies this year. Mammukka has announced a film with Pulimurugan director Vysakh, which has been titled Raja 2. Meanwhile, the Thoppil Joppan actor has also reportedly given his nod to Alphonse Puthren’s next directorial film.

Alphonse Puthren has carved out a name for himself in the industry with super hit films like Neram and Premam. The director is expected to make an announcement on his project with Mammootty soon.

