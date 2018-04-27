Mammootty turns singer again for Gireesh Damodar’s Uncle

The last song Mammootty had sung was “Onnam Kunnuma” for his 2012 movie Jawan of Vellimala. The last song Mammootty had sung was “Onnam Kunnuma” for his 2012 movie Jawan of Vellimala.

After several years, Mammootty has turned singer again for music director Bijibal. The actor has crooned a song named “Entha Johnsa Kallile” for his film Uncle and the video has already become viral.

After a few years, Mammootty will croon a song for his film. The Mollywood superstar has sung a song for his film Uncle which is hitting screens on Friday. Composed by Bijibal, “Entha Johnsa Kallile” is a sweet, rhyme-like number that Mammuka sings with enthusiasm. Sharing the video of himself singing on Facebook, Mammootty wrote, “Hi everyone ! I’m trying my hand at singing after ages ! Hope you all like it ☺ ! Let me know what you think.” The last song Mammootty had sung was “Onnam Kunnuma” for his 2012 movie Jawan of Vellimala. The actor has wielded the microphone several other times as well over the years.

See Mammootty song Entha Johnsa Kallile:

Coincidentally, Mollywood’s other superstar Mohanlal has also crooned for his upcoming film Neerali. Composed by Stephen Devassy, the melody number will have the voices of Mohanlal and Shreya Ghoshal. Mohanlal’s last number “Aattumanal paayayil” in Run Baby Run was quite the chartbuster and is a popular listen. Looks like the superstars are not just competing with each other in acting but also in singing as well.

Helmed by Gireesh Damodar, Uncle has been written by Joy Matthew, who made a mark with his directorial and writing debut Shutter. The film revolves around the relationship between a middle-aged man and a young girl, who calls the former Uncle. However, it is reported to have shades of a thriller as well. Uncle is jointly produced by Joy and Sajay Sebastian for Abra Films International and SJ Films. Apart from Mammootty, the film stars CIA fame Karthika Muraleedharan.

