Mammootty’s Parole to hit screens on March 31

Mammootty’s next film Parole gets a release date Mammootty’s next film Parole gets a release date

Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s upcoming film Parole is getting ready to hit the screens in March.

A promo video that was released recently suggests that Parole follows the story of Alex, who is locked up in prison for some reasons. The film is inspired by a true story and it is helmed by debutant director Sharrath Sandith and written by Ajith Poojappura. The promo flips through the pages of Alex’s photo album, which contains important and defining moments in his life. Parole opens in cinemas on March 31.

While actors Miya George and Innya are the female leads, Telugu actor Prabhakar, who impressed audiences with his warlord Kalakeya act in Baahubali: The Beginning, also plays an important role in the film. Siddique, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Lalu Alex, Alencier, Sudheer Karamana and Kalashara Babu among others play important roles.

Mammootty was previously seen in Street Lights, which was cinematographer Shamdat’s directorial debut. The bilingual thriller opened to a decent response at the box office and even received favorable reviews from the critics.

He is currently busy shooting for Mamankam, a period drama based on a Malabar folklore. The shooting is happening on the grand sets built in Mangalore. The budget of the film is said to be Rs 50 crore and will be simultaneously released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and even in English.

The big-budget period film is helmed by debutante director Sajeev Pillai. Mammootty also has another period film in the pipeline with filmmaker Santosh Sivan. The project titled Kunjali Marakkar is currently in the pre-production stage.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd