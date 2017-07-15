Mammootty’s next titled Pullikkaran Staraa, first look poster revealed by the star

Mammootty’s Pullikkaran Staraa poster is out Mammootty’s Pullikkaran Staraa poster is out

Malayalam superstar Mammootty on Saturday unveiled the first look poster of his upcoming film Pullikkaran Staraa. The poster doesn’t reveal the look of the actor in the film. Mammukka is said to play an instructor in a teacher training institute in the film, which is being helmed by Syam Dhar. The film is being bankrolled by Universal Cinema and will hit the screens during Onam.

In Pullikkaran Staraa, Mammootty plays an instructor who moves to Kochi from Idukki. Interestingly, superstar Mohanlal is also playing a professor in Lal Jose’s Velipadinte Pustakam, which is also currently in progress.

Mammootty has also resumed shooting for Ajai Vasudevan’s directorial Masterpiece. He is also simultaneously shooting for Sharrath Sandith’s untitled film. He reportedly shot a few prison sequences in Bengaluru recently for Sharrath’s film and has joined the sets of Masterpiece in Kerala.

Masterpiece has a huge star cast including, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Santhosh Pandit, Mukesh, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Maqbool Salmaan and Mahima Nambiar.

The release of the first look poster of Pullikkaran Staraa seems more like a sign to show that the Malayalam film industry is limping back to normalcy after being hit by a shocking scandal following the arrest of movie star Dileep in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a female actor. Mammootty, who is a close friend of Dileep, announced last week that the disgraced actor has been expelled from Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

