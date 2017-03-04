Puthan Panam first look released: Mammootty’s look in the film is awe-worthy

Puthan Panam first look released: We must say that Mammootty looks quite dapper Puthan Panam first look released: We must say that Mammootty looks quite dapper

Mammootty’s film The Great Father’s official teaser has left fans waiting with bated breath for the release of their favourite star’s movie. Now, the first look of his film Puthan Panam, The New Indian Rupee has left Mammukka fans in awe.

As the name suggests the film written and directed by Ranjith is about black money and Mammootty plays the role of Nithyananda Shenoy Hosangadi. Though the plot has been kept under the wraps, the actor is expected to speak with a Kasargode accent for his role.

The first look poster was released through Mammootty’s official page and features just him. We must say that he looks quite dapper. It has been speculated that he plays a role of an upper-class man who boasts about himself and his status. The film was initially thought to be a sequel to the National Award winning film of 2011, Indian Rupee, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Thilakan. However, it has been confirmed that this film deals with the concept of black money from a different perspective.

Mamukoya, Siddique, Saikumar, Renji Panicker, Hareesh Kanaran, Abu Salim, Eniya and Sheelu Abraham play supporting roles while reports of newcomer Suraj playing a pivotal role has also surfaced. The film produced by Three Colour Cinema is slotted for release on the occasion of Vishu 2017.

Meanwhile, Mammootty’s film The Great Father also starring actors Arya and Sneha is expected to hit the theatres before on March 30, 2017. It is going to be a great year for Mammukka’s fans.

