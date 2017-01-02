Mammootty joins Pulimurugan team for Raja 2, looks for a great 2017

Vysakh will be reuniting with Mammootty after a gap of seven years for Raja 2. Vysakh will be reuniting with Mammootty after a gap of seven years for Raja 2.

After delivering Malayalam film industry’s biggest hit, Pulimurugan director Vysakh has now signed Mollywood superstar Mammootty for his next directorial outing. The director took to Facebook to share the exciting news for the fans of Mammukka.

Speculations were rife that, the film titled Raja 2 was a sequel to Vysakh’s hit film Pokkiri Raja, which had Mammukka and Prithviraj in the lead roles. However, the director has said the film is completely different from the 2010 film Pokkiri Raja, which marked his debut as a director.

Vysakh will be reuniting with Mammukka after a gap of seven years for Raja 2. He has said the film will be made at a huge scale and will be simultaneously released in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. He has also promised that it will be an out-and-out mass entertainer with a lot of action and comedy to entertain children and the family audience.

Vysakh’s last release Pulimurugan has tapped the unused potential of the Malayalam film industry in the commercial space as the film collected a whopping Rs 150 crore at the worldwide box office, besides opening new markets for the Malayalam movies. The director has retained his core Pulimurugan team for Raja 2, including producer Tomichan Mulakupadam and scriptwriter Udayakrishna. The project will be bankrolled under Tomichan’s Mulakupadam banner.

After a not so great year at the box office in 2016, Mammoothy is set to revive his stardom with an interesting line-up of movies this year. The actor’s next film The Great Father is one of the highly-anticipated movies in Malayalam for 2017. According to reports, the Thoppil Joppan actor has also given his nod to Alphonse Puthren’s next directorial film.

Alphonse Puthren has carved out a name for himself in the industry with super hit films like Neram and Premam. The director is expected to make an announcement on his project with Mammootty soon.

